Australia PM says Indo-Pacific region epicenter of rising strategic competition

NEW DELHI: Australian prime minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday described the Indo-Pacific region as the “epicenter" of rising “strategic competition", pointing to the ongoing border dispute between India and China as an example of increasing incidents of tensions over territorial claims in the region.

At an event to unveil the Australian Government’s 2020 Defence Strategic Update and the 2024 Structure Plan that commits $270 billion in military spending for his country over the next decade, Morrison warned that “the risk of miscalculation and even conflict is heightening" in the region – in what is seen as a not so veiled swipe against China’s aggressive posturing in the region. The Strategic Update and 2024 Structure Plans envisage Australia building a larger military that is focused on its immediate backyard, including new long-range anti-ship missiles, signalling a major shift in the nation's defence strategy, according to news reports from Australia.

"We have not seen the conflation of global economic and strategic uncertainty now being experienced here in Australia in our region since the existential threat we faced when the global and regional order collapsed in the 1930s and 1940s," Morrison said in a speech posted on his official website.

“Our region will not only shape our future, increasingly though, it is the focus of the dominant global contest of our age," he said adding: “Tensions over territorial claims are rising across the Indo-Pacific region, as we have seen recently on the disputed border between India and China, and the South China Sea, and the East China Sea."

The comments come against the backdrop of China being taking positions seen as aggressive and intimidating against its neighbours – India, Malaysia, Vietnam and Japan besides Taiwan – in recent months.

Thousands of Indian and Chinese troops – backed by artillery, heavy vehicles and fighter jets – are locked in a major military standoff across their common border since early May. On 15 June, India said it had lost 20 Indian army personnel – the first casualties in 45 years – in a clash with Chinese troops at Galwan valley in Ladakh.

News reports last month said China had unilaterally announced two new administrative districts in the South China Sea, sunk a Vietnamese fishing vessel and set up its "research stations" on two islands in the key waterway. China claims most parts of the South China Sea and has undertaken massive reclamations, including in areas that Southeast Asian nations Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam claim are part of their respective territories.

In recent years, Australia has seen China try make inroads into its backyard in the South Pacific – with offers of aid infrastructure projects besides offering to build undersea internet links for them, according to news reports. In April 2018, Australia had expressed “great concern" at reports, later denied by both sides, that the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu and China were in talks to establish a Chinese military presence in the Pacific nation. More recently, Australia and China were engaged in a major spat over Australia’s call for an open investigation into how the covid-19 outbreak that first surfaced in China in December became a pandemic of such proportions engulfing more than 180 countries and jurisdictions in the world.

Australia, India, the US and Japan have been holding "quadrilateral" consultations since 2017 with an eye on China.

In his remarks Morrison noted the “fractious" ties between China and the US “as they compete for political, economic and technological supremacy." The reference was to a slew of disputes between the world’s first and second economic powers including trade issues in recent years.

But it was not only China and the US that will determine “whether our region stays on path for free and open trade, investment and cooperation that has underpinned stability and prosperity, the people-to-people relationships that bind our region together," Morrison said.

“Japan, India, the Republic of Korea, the countries of South-East Asia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and the Pacific all have agency, choices to make, parts to play and of course, so does Australia," the prime minister pointed out.

The post coronavirus pandemic world was seen as “more dangerous" and “more disorderly" with regional military modernisation occurring at an unprecedented rate, he said in his speech. “Coercive activities are rife," Morrison noted warning that “disinformation and foreign interference have been enabled and accelerated by new and emerging technologies."

Australia, Morrison said, supported the rule of law, abided by the rules of good neighborliness without seeking to “entangle or intimidate or silence our neighbours."

