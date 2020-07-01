Australia PM says Indo-Pacific region epicenter of rising strategic competition

In recent years, Australia has seen China try make inroads into its backyard in the South Pacific – with offers of aid infrastructure projects besides offering to build undersea internet links for them, according to news reports. In April 2018, Australia had expressed “great concern" at reports, later denied by both sides, that the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu and China were in talks to establish a Chinese military presence in the Pacific nation. More recently, Australia and China were engaged in a major spat over Australia’s call for an open investigation into how the covid-19 outbreak that first surfaced in China in December became a pandemic of such proportions engulfing more than 180 countries and jurisdictions in the world.