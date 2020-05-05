Home > News > world > Australia PM says new coronavirus most likely emerged from Chinese wildlife mark
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. (AP)

Australia PM says new coronavirus most likely emerged from Chinese wildlife mark

Updated: 05 May 2020, 10:59 AM IST Reuters

  • US President Donald Trump last week said he was confident the coronavirus may have originated in a Chinese virology lab
  • Morrison, however, said Australia has seen no evidence to change its view that it originated from a wildlife market, though he would not rule out Trump's theory

SYDNEY: The most likely source of the novel coronavirus was a wildlife market in China, Australian Prime Minister said on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump last week said he was confident the coronavirus may have originated in a Chinese virology lab.

Morrison, however, said Australia has seen no evidence to change its view that it originated from a wildlife market, though he would not rule out Trump's theory.

"We can't rule out any of these arrangements that's what I said the other day, but the most likely has been in a wildlife wet market," Morrison told reporters in Canberra.


