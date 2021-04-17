Australia posts third AstraZeneca-linked death

Chicago will offer vaccines again at Loretto Hospital “following a pause" last month, according to a statement from the department of public health. The city had stopped sending doses to the hospital after a string of local news reports revealed that some people who were not yet eligible got shots through Loretto. The Chicago Department of Public Health has reviewed an internal hospital audit and then decided to reopen a vaccination clinic at the hospital next week with the city managing registration, scheduling and reporting to the state of Illinois.