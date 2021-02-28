OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Australia receives first batch of AstraZeneca vaccines

Canberra [Australia]: The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines developed by UK drugmaker AstraZeneca arrived in Australia on Sunday, Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

"Let me begin by saying I am delighted to announce that the first shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines has arrived in Australia. 300,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines touched down this morning," Hunt said during a briefing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
NHAI builds 25.54-km stretch of Solapur-Vijapur highway in 18 hours

NHAI builds 25.54-km lane in 18 hours, to enter Limca Book of Records

1 min read . 03:12 PM IST
Varanasi: Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visits Khidkiya Ghat in Varanasi

Fuel prices may fall by April: Oil minister Pradhan

2 min read . 03:01 PM IST
A municipal worker takes a visual evidence of commuters not wearing face masks

Nearly 6 lakh collected by Western Railways, BMC in fine during February

1 min read . 02:34 PM IST
File photo of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan hints at undergoing surgery

1 min read . 02:15 PM IST

The minister added that Australia will receive over 53 million AstraZeneca vaccines in total, and "Australian-made" doses are "expected to arrive" in late March. Canberra plans to start using AstraZeneca shots in its inoculation campaign shortly.

In addition to AstraZeneca's jabs, Australia also has greenlighted the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, and expects the arrival of 20 million doses this year. Vaccinations using Pfizer's shots started in the country a week ago.

Australia has confirmed less than 29,000 COVID-19 cases and over 900 related fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout