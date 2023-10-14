Australia refuses to recognise indigenous Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islanders in Constitution
At least 55 per cent Australians voted ‘no’ to acknowledging the Indigenous citizens in the Constitution for the first time
Australians have rejected the recognition of Indigenous citizens – Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders – in the Constitution, thereby, scuppering plans to amend the country's 122-year-old Constitution after a divisive and racially-tinged referendum campaign.
