Australians have rejected the recognition of Indigenous citizens – Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders – in the Constitution, thereby, scuppering plans to amend the country's 122-year-old Constitution after a divisive and racially-tinged referendum campaign. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At least 55 per cent Australians voted “no" to acknowledging the Indigenous citizens in the Constitution for the first time.

If passed, the reforms would have created a consultative body to weigh in on legislation that impacts Indigenous communities. The reforms would also have helped in addressing the social and economic inequality in the Australian society. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the reforms did have support from the country's Centre-left government, a defeat was widely expected based on the opinion polls. Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles acknowledged the defeat early in the evening, saying, “Australians have not voted for a change to the Constitution."

