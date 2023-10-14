Hello User
Australia refuses to recognise indigenous Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islanders in Constitution

Livemint

  • At least 55 per cent Australians voted ‘no’ to acknowledging the Indigenous citizens in the Constitution for the first time

Australians have roundly rejected greater rights for Indigenous citizens

Australians have rejected the recognition of Indigenous citizens – Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders – in the Constitution, thereby, scuppering plans to amend the country's 122-year-old Constitution after a divisive and racially-tinged referendum campaign.

At least 55 per cent Australians voted “no" to acknowledging the Indigenous citizens in the Constitution for the first time.

If passed, the reforms would have created a consultative body to weigh in on legislation that impacts Indigenous communities. The reforms would also have helped in addressing the social and economic inequality in the Australian society.

While the reforms did have support from the country's Centre-left government, a defeat was widely expected based on the opinion polls. Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles acknowledged the defeat early in the evening, saying, “Australians have not voted for a change to the Constitution."

Updated: 14 Oct 2023, 04:03 PM IST
