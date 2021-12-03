The Omicron Covid case, detected in Sydney, comes despite a ban on non-citizens entering Australia and restrictions on flights from southern Africa
Australia on Friday reported a student with no history of foreign travel had tested positive for the Covid-19 Omicron variant, the country's first detected case of community transmission.
The case, detected in the country's largest city Sydney, comes despite a ban on non-citizens entering the country and restrictions on flights from southern Africa, where the variant was first detected.