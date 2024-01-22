Australia scraps ‘golden visa’ program for wealthy investors: 'Will be replaced with…'
Australia's immigration services said that the significant investor visas (SIV) were delivering 'poor economic outcomes' for the country and would be replaced with a skill-based visa
Australia on Sunday decided to scrapped its so-called "golden visa" program which provided overseas wealthy investors with the right to live in the country. The government said that the significant investor visas (SIV) were delivering “poor economic outcomes" for the country and would be replaced with a skill-based visa.