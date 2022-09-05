Australian government has designed a special Migration Program for 2022-23 to boost economic recovery and drive social cohesion in the post-pandemic era
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
In a bid to boost economic recovery and drive social cohesion in the post-pandemic era, the Australian government has designed a special Migration Program for 2022-23. Under the programme, the country is planning to provide 160,000 places for visas. Check the proposed composition here.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In a bid to boost economic recovery and drive social cohesion in the post-pandemic era, the Australian government has designed a special Migration Program for 2022-23. Under the programme, the country is planning to provide 160,000 places for visas. Check the proposed composition here.
Skill (109,900 places): This is specially designed to boost productivity and fill the labour market skill shortage
Skill (109,900 places): This is specially designed to boost productivity and fill the labour market skill shortage
Family (50,000 places): This is specifically drawn up to initiate Partner visas, enabling Australians to reunite with family members from overseas and provide them with pathways to citizenship.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Family (50,000 places): This is specifically drawn up to initiate Partner visas, enabling Australians to reunite with family members from overseas and provide them with pathways to citizenship.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
From 2022-23, Partner visas will be granted on a demand-driven basis to facilitate family reunification. This will help reduce the Partner visa pipeline and processing times for many applicants, a report by The Australia Today stated.
From 2022-23, Partner visas will be granted on a demand-driven basis to facilitate family reunification. This will help reduce the Partner visa pipeline and processing times for many applicants, a report by The Australia Today stated.
As many as 40,500 Partner visas are estimated for 2022-23 for planning purposes, noting this estimate is not subject to a ceiling. Meanwhile, 3000 Child visas are estimated for 2022-23 for planning purposes, noting this category is demand-driven and not subject to a ceiling.
As many as 40,500 Partner visas are estimated for 2022-23 for planning purposes, noting this estimate is not subject to a ceiling. Meanwhile, 3000 Child visas are estimated for 2022-23 for planning purposes, noting this category is demand-driven and not subject to a ceiling.
Special Eligibility (100 places): This stream covers visas for those in special circumstances, including permanent residents returning to Australia after a period overseas.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Special Eligibility (100 places): This stream covers visas for those in special circumstances, including permanent residents returning to Australia after a period overseas.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, the government can further redistribute places between Skill stream visa categories depending upon the changing economic conditions.
However, the government can further redistribute places between Skill stream visa categories depending upon the changing economic conditions.
Australia's states and territories had earlier announced to ease certain terms for visa applications in a bid to tackle issues related to the shortage of skilled migrants. Generally, migrants are sponsored by employers for a visa to stay in the country, but there are times when state and territory authorities can also nominate skilled workers for visas. In recent times, they have been relaxing some terms and conditions that are required to obtain state-sponsored visas.
Australia's states and territories had earlier announced to ease certain terms for visa applications in a bid to tackle issues related to the shortage of skilled migrants. Generally, migrants are sponsored by employers for a visa to stay in the country, but there are times when state and territory authorities can also nominate skilled workers for visas. In recent times, they have been relaxing some terms and conditions that are required to obtain state-sponsored visas.