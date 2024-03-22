Australia Student Visa: ‘No Further Stay’ clause, other new rules to be imposed from March 23. Details here
Australia tightens student visa rules to reduce migrant inflow. Migration from India, China, and the Philippines is at a record high. New norms aim to ensure students study, not just work. The changes are expected to halve migrant intake in two years.
Australia Student Visa: The Australian government has tightened student visa rules in the country for foreign students to reduce the overall inflow of migrants. Official data has revealed a record-high migration to the island continent, thereby putting pressure on the housing market in Australia.