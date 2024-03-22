Australia tightens student visa rules to reduce migrant inflow. Migration from India, China, and the Philippines is at a record high. New norms aim to ensure students study, not just work. The changes are expected to halve migrant intake in two years.

Australia Student Visa: The Australian government has tightened student visa rules in the country for foreign students to reduce the overall inflow of migrants. Official data has revealed a record-high migration to the island continent, thereby putting pressure on the housing market in Australia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to official records, Australia's immigration intake surge was fuelled by students from India, China, and the Philippines. The Australian government aims to make sure that foreign students come to the country to study, and not just work.

The government estimates that the changes will halve the migrant intake in over two years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AUSTRALIA TIGHTENS GRIP ON STUDENT IMMIGRATION Among several measures, the Australian government will introduce the ‘Genuine Student Test’. Further, the government will also impose a ‘No Further Stay’ clause and limit working options for immigrant students in the island continent.

Australia will also raise the English Proficiency requirement for immigrant students and for issuing graduate visas.

Australia will also suspend education providers and institutions who consistently violate visa regulations when recruiting international students. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The unrestricted working hours for international students provision will also be revoked.

These measures follow previous actions to reverse relaxed Covid-era student visa rules.

WHEN WILL THE MEASURES COME INTO ACTION? According to reports, the measures for Australia student visa are slated to be imposed from this Saturday, March 23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RECORD MIGRATION NUMBERS in AUSTRALIA Data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows net immigration surged 60 per cent to a record 548,800 in the year to September 2023.

This is significantly higher than the previous figure of 518,000 people in the year to June 2023.

The record migration, driven by students from India, China, and the Philippines, has eased pressure on wages but worsened the housing situation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to reports, the rental vacancy in Australia is at a record low, and construction costs have reached a record high. Australia's population boomed at a record pace, reaching 26.8 million in the past year, a jump of 2.5%, according to the data.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!