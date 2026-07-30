Australia sues Telegram over alleged failure to remove extremist content; platform could face $38 million penalty

Australia's online safety regulator has initiated legal proceedings against messaging platform Telegram, alleging that it failed to remove extremist and terrorist-related content despite repeated warnings from authorities.

The civil case, filed in the Australian Federal Court, is being seen as a significant test of Australia's 2021 online safety law, which requires digital platforms to take reasonable steps to detect and remove illegal and pro-terror material from their services. If found liable, Telegram could face penalties of up to A$54.6 million (about $38 million).

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The lawsuit centres on content linked to some of the world's most notorious extremist attacks, including videos of the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings in New Zealand, the 2022 Buffalo supermarket shooting in the US, and propaganda videos from the Islamic State group. Australian authorities allege that such material remained available on Telegram long after the platform had been alerted to its presence.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why has Australia sued Telegram? ⌵ Australia has sued Telegram for allegedly failing to remove extremist and terrorist-related content despite receiving repeated warnings from authorities. 2 What are the potential penalties for Telegram if found liable in Australia's lawsuit? ⌵ If found liable, Telegram could face penalties of up to A$54.6 million (approximately $38 million) under Australia's online safety law. 3 How has Telegram responded to the lawsuit filed by Australia? ⌵ Telegram has denied the allegations and stated it will contest the case in court, emphasizing its extensive anti-terrorism efforts and content moderation policies. 4 What specific extremist content is Telegram alleged to have failed to remove? ⌵ Telegram is accused of allowing content linked to notorious extremist attacks, including videos from the Christchurch mosque shootings and propaganda from the Islamic State group. 5 What implications could the lawsuit against Telegram have for online platforms? ⌵ The outcome of the lawsuit may set a precedent for how messaging platforms are held accountable for moderating harmful content shared in large channels, especially concerning terrorism.

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Telegram has denied the allegations, saying it will contest the case in court. The company said its anti-terrorism efforts are extensive and pointed to publicly available data showing that it has blocked more than 150,000 terrorist-related communities on the platform this year.

Regulator says platforms must act on terrorist material Australia's eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said the case concerns content associated with some of the most widely publicised extremist attacks in recent history. According to the regulator, Telegram's large channels, which can reach unlimited audiences, increase the platform's responsibility to prevent the spread of harmful material.

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Grant said her office had been engaging with Telegram since March 2024, urging it to comply with its own content moderation policies. While the company became more responsive after Telegram founder Pavel Durov was arrested in France in 2024 over separate allegations relating to illegal activity on the platform, the regulator alleges that terrorist propaganda continued to remain accessible.

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Telegram cites privacy and free speech commitments Responding to the lawsuit, Telegram said it is committed to protecting user privacy and fundamental rights, including freedom of speech and assembly. The company also highlighted its role in supporting pro-democracy movements in countries such as Iran, Russia, Belarus, Myanmar and Hong Kong.

The Australian case comes as governments around the world increase scrutiny of major technology platforms over their handling of extremist and illegal content. The outcome could shape how online messaging services are held accountable for moderating content shared through large public channels, particularly when such material is alleged to promote terrorism or encourage radicalisation.

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