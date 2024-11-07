Australia to ban social media for children under 16, says PM Albanese: ‘This one is for the mums and dads…’

Australia plans to ban social media for children under 16 to protect their mental health. Prime Minister Albanese emphasizes government support for families and holds social media platforms accountable for preventing access, with legislation expected to be ratified this year.

Written By Sayantani
7 Nov 2024, 05:36 AM IST
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese talks at the Wishing Tree at Parliament House in Canberra on November 6, 2024. (Photo by TRACEY NEARMY / AFP)
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese talks at the Wishing Tree at Parliament House in Canberra on November 6, 2024. (Photo by TRACEY NEARMY / AFP)(AFP)

Australia Social Media Ban: In a world-first move, the Australian government has announced plans to introduce legislation that will ban children under the age of 16 from using social media. The groundbreaking law, which is set to be tabled in parliament next week, aims to address the growing concerns over the impact of social media on young people’s mental health and safety.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Bold Statement

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who spearheaded the initiative to ban social media for children under 16, emphasised the government's commitment to protecting children online. Speaking at a news conference, he stated, “This one is for the mums and dads... They, like me, are worried sick about the safety of our kids online. I want Australian families to know that the government has your back.”

The new legislation, which is expected to be introduced later this year, is a direct response to the increasing harm social media platforms are believed to inflict on children and teenagers. "Social media is doing harm to our kids and I'm calling time on it," Albanese added, highlighting the urgent need for action.

Australia Social Media Ban: Key Details of the Legislation

Under the proposed social media ban for children under 16, social media platforms will be required to take reasonable steps to prevent children under 16 from accessing their sites. Importantly, there will be no exemptions for children who have parental consent. The burden of responsibility will fall squarely on social media companies, not on parents or young users.

Albanese explained, "The onus will be on social media platforms to demonstrate they are taking reasonable steps to prevent access." This shift in responsibility reflects the government’s aim to hold tech companies accountable for ensuring a safer online environment for children.

Australia Social Media Ban: Timeline and Enforcement

The legislation is expected to be ratified within the year, with the rules coming into force 12 months after approval in Australia. However, it will not apply to young people who are already active on social media at the time the law is introduced.

The enforcement of the law will be overseen by Australia’s eSafety Commissioner, the country’s dedicated online safety regulator. Albanese confirmed there would be no penalties for young users, but social media platforms will be held responsible for non-compliance.

Australia Social Media Ban: Criticism and Concerns

While the Australia government’s move has been welcomed by some parents and child safety advocates, not all experts are convinced that a blanket ban will be effective. Some argue that restricting access may only delay children’s exposure to social media rather than addressing the root causes of online harm.

Previous efforts to impose age restrictions on social media use, including those by the European Union, have faced significant challenges. Experts point out that many children can easily bypass age-verification tools, rendering bans largely ineffective.

First Published:7 Nov 2024, 05:36 AM IST
