The broader rollout will start on Monday, with Australia giving priority to hotel quarantine and border workers, front-line health-care workers and nursing home residents and staff.
Health Minister Greg Hunt said Feb. 15 that Australia’s first vaccines had arrived, when more than 142,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot landed at Sydney’s airport.
It’s expected the greater portion of doses administered in Australia will be from the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is being manufactured onshore by Melbourne-based CSL Ltd.
Separately, the health department said “Green Zone" flights to Australia from New Zealand could resume on Sunday. The situation in New Zealand had now improved after flights were suspended due to cases of community transmission of Covid-19 in Auckland.