Australia to Buy $4.7 Billion of US Missiles to Bolster Defense

Australia will buy US missiles at a cost of A$7 billion ($4.7 billion) to boost its long-range strike capabilities, with Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy warning of “the greatest arms race” in the region since 1945.

Bloomberg
Published22 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Australia to Buy $4.7 Billion of US Missiles to Bolster Defense
Australia to Buy $4.7 Billion of US Missiles to Bolster Defense

Australia will buy US missiles at a cost of A$7 billion to boost its long-range strike capabilities, with Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy warning of “the greatest arms race” in the region since 1945.

Conroy announced the purchase of the Standard Missile Block IIIC and Standard Missile-6 during a visit to Washington on Monday, describing them in a statement as the “most advanced air and missile defense weapons in the world.” 

The missiles will be deployed across the navy’s Hobart class destroyers in the near future, and then its new Hunter class frigates once they are delivered at a later date, according to the government.

Conroy said the world is “living in the missile age,” in an interview with the Australian Financial Review during his visit to Washington.

“I’ve been very clear that the best way of avoiding conflict is by deterring any potential adversary, and this investment is part of that,” he said. 

Australia has been reshaping its military stance since the election of the center-left Labor government in May 2022, with a shift toward a strategy of area denial capability. The adjustment in the military posture and increased missile capability come as great power competition intensifies in the Indo-Pacific between the US and China.

In August, Conroy announced that Australia would partner with Kongsberg Gruppen ASA to manufacture long-range missiles in Newcastle, north of Sydney. Earlier in 2024, the government unveiled plans to domestically manufacture missiles with Lockheed Martin Corp.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldAustralia to Buy $4.7 Billion of US Missiles to Bolster Defense

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    547.85
    03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -0.85 (-0.15%)

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,728.80
    03:56 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    47.65 (2.83%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.00
    03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -0.3 (-0.19%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    245.70
    03:47 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -2.3 (-0.93%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,701.10
    03:57 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    13.1 (0.78%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,842.50
    03:57 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -14.7 (-0.79%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    229.70
    03:47 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -2.3 (-0.99%)

    JM Financial share price

    147.15
    03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -11.55 (-7.28%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Heg share price

    459.80
    03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -37 (-7.45%)

    JM Financial share price

    147.15
    03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -11.55 (-7.28%)

    Tata Consumer share price

    1,016.45
    03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -78.2 (-7.14%)

    Aether Industries share price

    862.40
    03:29 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -63.2 (-6.83%)
    More from Top Losers

    Tata Chemicals share price

    1,188.45
    03:58 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    100.5 (9.24%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,655.15
    03:46 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    89.85 (5.74%)

    Bajaj Auto share price

    10,500.55
    03:40 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    437.45 (4.35%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,800.00
    03:29 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    113.5 (4.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,425.000.00
      Chennai
      79,431.000.00
      Delhi
      79,583.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,435.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.