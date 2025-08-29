Australia to increase investment in India amid US tariffs? Farrel slams Trump's ‘dead economy jibe’, says ‘we want…'

Australia pushed back against US President Donald Trump’s “dead economy” jibe at India, with the nation's trade minister Don Farrell sating that his country “is keen to increase investment in India.”
A day after Australian Foreign minister Penny Wong opposed the tariffs imposed by the US, Australian Trade minister Don Farrell reiterated that his country does not support the imposition of tariffs, whether they be on Australia or India.
“Australia is keen to increase investment in India. Like Australia, India is a thriving democracy, and we want to work with countries like India to boost our two-way trade and to boost our investment… We see great opportunities in India,” said Farrell.