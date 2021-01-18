Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Australia unlikely to fully reopen borders in 2021 as virus cases slide
FILE PHOTO: People wait in line at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing clinic at Mona Vale Hospital in the wake of a new outbreak in the Northern Beaches area of Sydney.

Australia unlikely to fully reopen borders in 2021 as virus cases slide

2 min read . 06:59 AM IST Reuters

Australian authorities are also looking at potential adverse effects of the Pfizer vaccine after Norway reported a small number of deaths in old people who received the shot.

Australia may not fully reopen its international borders this year even if most of the population is vaccinated against coronavirus, the head of its health department said on Monday as the co cases.

Australia may not fully reopen its international borders this year even if most of the population is vaccinated against coronavirus, the head of its health department said on Monday as the co cases.

Australian authorities are also looking at potential adverse effects of the Pfizer vaccine after Norway reported a small number of deaths in old people who received the shot.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Highway construction may surpass goal

1 min read . 07:35 AM IST

Indo-Nepal railway project: India Govt spend 500 cr to improve connectivity

1 min read . 07:29 AM IST

‘Govt must raise infra, healthcare spends’

2 min read . 07:25 AM IST

Australia unlikely to fully reopen borders in 2021 as virus cases slide

1 min read . 06:59 AM IST

Australian authorities are also looking at potential adverse effects of the Pfizer vaccine after Norway reported a small number of deaths in old people who received the shot.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Highway construction may surpass goal

1 min read . 07:35 AM IST

Indo-Nepal railway project: India Govt spend 500 cr to improve connectivity

1 min read . 07:29 AM IST

‘Govt must raise infra, healthcare spends’

2 min read . 07:25 AM IST

Australia unlikely to fully reopen borders in 2021 as virus cases slide

1 min read . 06:59 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Even if we have a lot of the population vaccinated, we don't know whether that will prevent transmission of the virus," Brendan Murphy told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Australia, which has managed the coronavirus better than many other nations through targeted lockdowns and high rates of testing and contact tracing, reported zero local COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Victoria, which is hosting the Australian Open, reported four positive cases in overseas travellers, all associated with the tennis, taking the total to nine.

The cases have prompted authorities to send three Australian Open charter flights into hard quarantine, forcing more than 70 players into a 14-day hotel room isolation.

"I know that there's been a bit of chatter from a number of players about the rules. Well, the rules apply to them as they apply to everybody else," Victorian state Premier Daniel Andrews said, responding to player complains about the strict quarantine.

Australia has reported more than 22,000 local COVID-19 cases and 909 deaths since the pandemic began. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi)

The main COVID focus in Australia is currently in Sydney in the state of New South Wales (NSW), where an outbreak in Sydney's west has prompted other states to impose travel restrictions on either all of NSW or people in outbreak suburbs.

NSW state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she would consider permitting venues to ban entry to people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Australia will begin its immunisation programme next month.

"Already airlines have indicated that if you’re not vaccinated you can’t travel overseas and I think that’ll be incentive to a lot of people," Berejiklian told 2GB Radio.

"We’ll also consider whether we allow venues ... make up their own rules if they have a business or run a workplace about what they feel is COVID safe."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.