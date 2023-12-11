Australian government in order to reduce immigrant intake to the island continent have planned to introduce stringent visa rules for international students, and skilled workers entering the nation. The Australia government plans to continue this for over next two years.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil unveiled the reforms, emphasizing the need to overhaul a perceived "broken" migration system. Clare O'Neil emphasized that the government's strategy goes beyond mere numerical adjustments, focusing on shaping Australia's future through a comprehensive migration experience.

Australia student Visa

Australia government introduced new policies for Australia Student Visa. This will require international students to achieve higher scores on English proficiency tests, with increased scrutiny on second visa applications to extend their stays.

Under the International English Language Testing System, students applying for a Graduate visa will require a score of 6.5 up from 6.0, while student visa applicants will need a 6.0 up from 5.5.

Australia Work Visa: Skills in Demand Visa

The Australian government said it will introduce a new visa, the skills in demand visa that will replace the existing temporary skill shortage visa.

"This new visa will give workers more opportunity to move employers and will provide clear pathways to permanent residence for those who want to pursue them," the review says.

There are three pathways to the four-year visa, with each pathway defined by skill level.

One for specialists skills, attracting highly skilled workers from sectors such as technology and energy.

That pathway will be open to eligible applicants earning at least $135,000 in any occupation except trade workers, machinery operators and drivers, and labourers.

One for core skills to meet workforce needs with a "simpler" regularly updated occupation list to be developed over time reflecting the job market in Australia.

And, a to be developed third pathway is for an essential skills pathway, with a labour shortage focus for those on lower incomes.

The Australia government believes the new pathways will add $3.4 billion to the budget's bottom line over the next 10 years.

Australia migration influx

A forecasted peak in net immigration at 510,000 in 2022-23, largely driven by international students, caused Australia government to take decision on the Australia Work Visa, and Australia Student Visa. Official data indicates an anticipated decline to around a quarter of a million in 2024-25 and 2025-26, aligning with pre-Covid levels.

