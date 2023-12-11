Australia announces new student, work visa rules to clamp migration. Here's list of changes
Home Affairs Minister unveiled the reforms, emphasizing the need to overhaul a perceived ‘broken’ migration system. Clare O'Neil emphasized that the government's strategy goes beyond mere numerical adjustments, focusing on shaping Australia's future through a comprehensive migration experience.
Australian government in order to reduce immigrant intake to the island continent have planned to introduce stringent visa rules for international students, and skilled workers entering the nation. The Australia government plans to continue this for over next two years.