Home / News / World /  Australia announces 160,000 vacancies for immigration. Check detailed list here

Australia announces 160,000 vacancies for immigration. Check detailed list here

According to official documents, the Migration Program will have a planning level of 160,000 places.
2 min read . 10:12 PM ISTLivemint

  • ​​​​​​The Australian government's Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs has released the 2022-23 Migration Program

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

​​​​​​The Australian government's Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs has released The 2022-23 Migration Program. The program has been designed to boost the economic recovery of the country which is still reeling from Pandemic woes. The program is set to enhance and drive social cohesion outcomes in the post-pandemic environment.

According to official documents, the Migration Program will have a planning level of 160,000 places. These places will be districbuted in the following composition:-

-Skill (109,900 places) – this stream is designed to improve the productive capacity of the economy and fill skill shortages in the labour market, including those in regional Australia.

-Family (50,000 places) – this stream is predominantly made up of Partner visas, enabling Australians to reunite with family members from overseas and provide them with pathways to citizenship.

From 2022-23, Partner visas will be granted on a demand-driven basis to facilitate family reunification. This will help reduce the Partner visa pipeline and processing times for many applicants.

40,500 Partner visas are estimated for 2022-23 for planning purposes, noting this estimate is not subject to a ceiling.

3000 Child visas are estimated for 2022-23 for planning purposes, noting this category is demand-driven and not subject to a ceiling.

-Special Eligibility (100 places) – this stream covers visas for those in special circumstances, including permanent residents returning to Australia after a period overseas.

The Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs can also redistribute the places between Skill stream visa categories on an ongoing basis to respond to changing economic conditions as they occur.

State-nominated visas

State and territory authorities can nominate skilled individuals for visas under the State Nominated Migration Program

State-nominated visas

Individuals holding state-sponsored visas don't have to be tied to a particular employer but there is an age criteria. The individual has to be aged under 45 years old.

At the same time, there is no job guarantee, so they have to find their own position.

State and Territory nominated visa- Categories

​​Under the 2022-23 Migration Program, nomination allocations are made available to States and Territories in the following visa categories:

State and Territory nominated visa- Categories

-Skilled – Nominated (subclass 190)

-Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) (subclass 491)

-Business Innovation and Investment Program (BIIP)

It is to be noted that the States and Territories individually assess eligible applicants against criteria unique to their jurisdiction.

StateSkilled Nominated (Subclass 190) Visa
  • Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) (subclass 491)
  • Business Innovation and Investment Program (BIIP)
ACT8001,92010
NSW7,1604,870260
NT60084015
QLD3,0001,200235
SA2,7003,18070
TAS2,7001,35010
VIC9,0002,400170
WA5,3502,79040
Total30,61018,550810
