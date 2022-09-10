Australia announces 160,000 vacancies for immigration. Check detailed list here

The Australian government's Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs has released the 2022-23 Migration Program
The Australian government's Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs has released The 2022-23 Migration Program. The program has been designed to boost the economic recovery of the country which is still reeling from Pandemic woes. The program is set to enhance and drive social cohesion outcomes in the post-pandemic environment.
According to official documents, the Migration Program will have a planning level of 160,000 places. These places will be districbuted in the following composition:-
-Skill (109,900 places) – this stream is designed to improve the productive capacity of the economy and fill skill shortages in the labour market, including those in regional Australia.
-Family (50,000 places) – this stream is predominantly made up of Partner visas, enabling Australians to reunite with family members from overseas and provide them with pathways to citizenship.
From 2022-23, Partner visas will be granted on a demand-driven basis to facilitate family reunification. This will help reduce the Partner visa pipeline and processing times for many applicants.
40,500 Partner visas are estimated for 2022-23 for planning purposes, noting this estimate is not subject to a ceiling.
3000 Child visas are estimated for 2022-23 for planning purposes, noting this category is demand-driven and not subject to a ceiling.
-Special Eligibility (100 places) – this stream covers visas for those in special circumstances, including permanent residents returning to Australia after a period overseas.