Australia working with EU, UK on AstraZeneca blood clot case

Amid growing reports of rare blood clots possibly linked to the AstraZeneca shot, the U.K.’s health regulator said the benefits of the shot continue to outweigh the risks. The U.K. has seen a total of 30 such cases as of March 24, out of more than 18 million doses given. The Netherlands on Friday joined Germany in suspending the vaccine’s use in people under 60.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}