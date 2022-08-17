Australia immigration cap hiked, check details here2 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 12:40 PM IST
The changes were done for temporary skill shortage visas, temporary graduate visas, and working holiday maker visas.
The changes were done for temporary skill shortage visas, temporary graduate visas, and working holiday maker visas.
Listen to this article
Good news for people willing to apply for Australian visa or settle down in Australia, as the government announced the changes in temporary skill shortage visas which offer new pathways to permanent residency.