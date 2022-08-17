Good news for people willing to apply for Australian visa or settle down in Australia, as the government announced the changes in temporary skill shortage visas which offer new pathways to permanent residency.

The changes were done for temporary skill shortage visas, temporary graduate visas, and working holiday maker visas. All the skilled workers holding these visas can find it easy to apply for Australian PR.

The Australian government announced the changes for three types of visas from 1 July in this financial year 2022-23 for those seeking to migrate to the country or are an immigrant in Australia looking for PR.

Let's have a look at the changes:

Temporary Skill Shortage Visas: As per the new reforms, the government introduced an easy pathway for Australia PR or the temporary skill shortage (TSS) subclass 482 visa holders. Until 31 march 2022, there were over 52,000 candidates under the subclass 482 and subclass 457 visas, which ceased the hope of applying for Australian PR. But from 1 July, these visa holders can apply for a Temporary Residence Transition (TRT) visa.

Here's the eligibility criteria for an applicant:

a) he/she must have a a valid subclass 482 or 457 visas in the last two years.

b) must reside in Australia from February 1, 2020, to December 14, 2021.

c) who are subclass 457 visa holders and can apply under STSOL – Short-term Skilled Occupation List.

For Replacement visa, the candidate should be:

a) holding the temporary graduate visa expired on or after 1 February 2020.

b) should be outside Australia between February 1, 2020, and December 15, 2021.

Objective behind the change:

The objective behind making the changes in visa policy is to support the candidates who have lost their approval due to the restrictions imposed because of the COVID pandemic.

According to the official figures, nearly 30,000 candidates who have these visas. However, their visa time will be extended based on the qualification and stream as per norms.

The country aims to invite all those skilled people that will give a solid boost to the economic growth of the country, which was severely affected due to the pandemic effect.

Working Holiday Maker Visas:

The Australian government also increased the cap for the financial year 2022-23 under the subclass 462 visa up to 30 percent for Australia. The country, as per the new reforms announced on 1 July, 2022, it got access to the working holiday maker visa program. Apart from this, Australia also signed a “Free Trade Agreement" on April 2, 2022 with India.