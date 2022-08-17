Australia immigration cap hiked, check details here

The Australian government also increased the cap for the financial year 2022-23 under the subclass 462 visa up to 30 percent for Australia. The country, as per the new reforms announced on 1 July, 2022, it got access to the working holiday maker visa program. Apart from this, Australia also signed a “Free Trade Agreement" on April 2, 2022 with India.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}