Australian govt to increase permanent immigration intake; See details here

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said Australian nurses have been working double and triple shifts for the past two years, flights were being canceled because of a lack of ground staff and fruit was being left to rot on trees because there was no one to pick it.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Australian government has announced that it will increase its permanent immigration intake in the current fiscal year. The descision comes as the nation grapples with skills and labor shortages. The government said that the permanent immigration intake will be increased by 35,000 to 195,000.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Australian government has announced that it will increase its permanent immigration intake in the current fiscal year. The descision comes as the nation grapples with skills and labor shortages. The government said that the permanent immigration intake will be increased by 35,000 to 195,000.
Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil announced the increase for the year ending June 30, 2023, during a two-day summit of 140 representatives of governments, trade unions, businesses and industry to address skills shortages exacerbated by the pandemic.
Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil announced the increase for the year ending June 30, 2023, during a two-day summit of 140 representatives of governments, trade unions, businesses and industry to address skills shortages exacerbated by the pandemic.
O’Neill said Australian nurses have been working double and triple shifts for the past two years, flights were being canceled because of a lack of ground staff and fruit was being left to rot on trees because there was no one to pick it.
O’Neill said Australian nurses have been working double and triple shifts for the past two years, flights were being canceled because of a lack of ground staff and fruit was being left to rot on trees because there was no one to pick it.
“Our focus is always Australian jobs first, and that’s why so much of the summit has focused on training and on the participation of women and other marginalized groups," O’Neil said.
“Our focus is always Australian jobs first, and that’s why so much of the summit has focused on training and on the participation of women and other marginalized groups," O’Neil said.
O’Neil said many of the “best and brightest minds" were choosing to migrate to Canada, Germany and Britain instead of Australia.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
O’Neil said many of the “best and brightest minds" were choosing to migrate to Canada, Germany and Britain instead of Australia.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
She described Australia’s immigration program as “fiendishly complex" with more than 70 unique visa programs.
She described Australia’s immigration program as “fiendishly complex" with more than 70 unique visa programs.
Australia would establish a panel to rebuild its immigration program in the national interest, she said.
Australia would establish a panel to rebuild its immigration program in the national interest, she said.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Thursday, the first day of the Jobs and Skills Summit, that 180,000 free places would be offed in vocational education schools next year at a cost of 1.1 billion Australian dollars ($748,000) to reduce the nation's skills shortage.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Thursday, the first day of the Jobs and Skills Summit, that 180,000 free places would be offed in vocational education schools next year at a cost of 1.1 billion Australian dollars ($748,000) to reduce the nation's skills shortage.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Australia imposed some of the strictest international travel restrictions of an democratic country for 20 months early in the pandemic and gradually reopened to skilled workers from December last year.
Australia imposed some of the strictest international travel restrictions of an democratic country for 20 months early in the pandemic and gradually reopened to skilled workers from December last year.