A mayor in Australia is threatening to file a defamation lawsuit against ChatGPT developer OpenAI, as he claimed that the artificial intelligence platform made some false claims that he served time in prison on bribery charges. The politician claimed that he is concerned about his reputation after some people asked him about the claims made by ChatGPT.

Brian Hood, the mayor of Hepburn Shire asked OpenAI to correct the information reflected by the AI platform, which claimed that he was guilty in the foreign bribery scandal involving a subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of Australia in the early 2000s.

According to Hood's lawyers, he was working for the subsidiary of the bank, Note Printing Australia, and was the individual who reported the payment of bribes to foreign officials to secure currency printing contracts. The mayor was never charged with any criminal offense.

The lawyers further mentioned that they had sent a letter of concern to OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, on March 21. The letter gave OpenAI 28 days to correct any erroneous information about their client, failing which they could face a legal suit for defamation.

"It would potentially be a landmark moment in the sense that it's applying this defamation law to a new area of artificial intelligence and publication in the IT space," James Naughton, a partner at Hood's law firm Gordon Legal, told news agency Reuters.

"He's an elected official, his reputation is central to his role," Naughton said. Hood relied on a public record of shining a light on corporate misconduct, "so it makes a difference to him if people in his community are accessing this material".

If the lawsuit is filed, it will become the first such legal case against ChatGPT which has created a lot of buzz in the previous few months. Some countries have even decided to ban the AI platform over potential privacy and security concerns.

(With inputs from Reuters)