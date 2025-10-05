Australian military aircraft spotted near Poland-Ukraine border as Kyiv faces ‘massive attack’ from Russia

An Australian E-7A “Wedgetail” Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft was spotted over Poland, heading towards the Ukraine border, according to a report by OSINT.

It was accompanied by an F-35A Lightning II, likely from either the Netherlands or Norway, which briefly appeared before disappearing from radar as it flew east over western Poland.

The report further mentioned, “The Wedgetail has also now turned off its transponder over Eastern Poland.”

Meanwhile, Poland's operational command said in a post on X.“Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, while ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems have been brought to the highest state of readiness.”

Eastern-flank NATO members are on high alert after Poland shot down suspected Russian drones in its airspace in September, and drone sightings and air incursions, including in Copenhagen and Munich, have led to chaos in European aviation.

Mint could not independently verify the claim.

Ukraine said on Sunday that a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia had killed one person, as Poland said it had scrambled jets to secure its airspace. Ivan Fedorov, the head of the southeastern Ukrainian region, said on Telegram that a Russian "combined strike" had killed a woman and wounded nine other people.

A car burns in front of an apartment building damaged during overnight Russian drone and air strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine October 5, 2025.

A 16-year-old girl was among those receiving "necessary assistance" from medical personnel after the attack, Fedorov said, AFP reported.

Ukraine was under air raid alerts for several hours overnight, with the country's Air Force issuing urgent warnings about potential missile and drone attacks, particularly in the Lviv region

Andriy Sadovyi, the mayor of Lviv, a city located about 70 km (43 miles) from the Polish border, reported that the city’s air defence systems were heavily engaged in intercepting both a drone and a subsequent Russian missile attack.

A nationwide air alert was issued across Ukraine at 4:09 am (0109 GMT) as the country faced heightened security concerns. The mayor of Lviv, located near the Polish border, confirmed that public transport routes were suspended due to a “massive enemy attack.”

In addition to the airstrikes, Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure as colder weather sets in.

This week, Moscow launched its largest-ever assault on Ukraine's gas facilities, and on Saturday, airstrikes in the northern Chernihiv region left around 50,000 households without power.

Public transport routes were suspended due to a massive enemy attack.

(This is a developing story)

(With inputs from agencies)