Australian minister in India to expedite free trade agreement1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 04:36 PM IST
Ayres is set to participate in the G20 Trade and Investment Ministers' meeting, slated to begin on 23 August in Jaipur
New Delhi: In a bid to accelerate the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations with India, Australia's assistant trade minister Tim Ayres is on a visit to India to assess the progress of the pact and finalize the agreement by the end of this year.
