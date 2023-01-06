Australian pilot removes unruly passenger. Watch video

Australian pilot removes unruly passenger. Watch video1 min read . 11:30 PM IST
- The pilot was forced to leave the cockpit to physically remove the man from the aircraft after he refused to cooperate.
Amid the rise in incidents of unruly behaviour by in-flight passengers, concerns have been raised on the assaults on crew and other passengers, harassment and disregard for safety and public health directives.
However, in a latest incident on a Virgin Australia flight on 4 January, the pilot was forced to leave the cockpit to physically remove the man from the aircraft after he refused to cooperate, reported Sky News.
As per details, the incident took place on a Townsville-Sydney flight when the aircraft was on the ground at Townsville Airport.
According to the video posted on Twitter, a man, wearing yellow crocs and a bucket hat, could be seen arguing with the airline crew, and the pilot could be heard saying, "You're off mate."
Later, the unruly passenger could be seen grabbing pilot's shirt and abusing him and after which the passenger was forcefully removed from the airline.
The incident's video was originally posted on TikTok by Ben Mckay.
According to News.com.au, police was called to the airport and travel restrictions were also imposed on the passenger.
The safety of guests and crew is our number one priority and we have zero tolerance for any type of unruly behaviour on Virgin Australia flights," a company spokeswoman told News.com.au. "Incidents are referred to the Australian Federal Police or State Police where appropriate."
