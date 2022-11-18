Australian PM Albanese announces India visit next year

Australian PM Albanese announces India visit next year2 min read . 09:41 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Australia next year for the Quad Leaders' meeting and then he will return to India later in the year for the G20 Summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Australia next year for the Quad Leaders' meeting and then he will return to India later in the year for the G20 Summit.
With an aim to upgrade the relationship between the two nations, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will visit India next year in March to lock India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) deal, according to the statement released by the Australian PM as quoted by news agency ANI.
With an aim to upgrade the relationship between the two nations, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will visit India next year in March to lock India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) deal, according to the statement released by the Australian PM as quoted by news agency ANI.
" I also met with Prime Minister Modi of India, where we discussed the finalisation of the closer economic cooperation agreement between Australia and India, which we regard as being very important for expanding the economic relationship between Australia and India. I will visit India in March. We'll take a business delegation to India. And that will be an important visit and an upgrade in the relationship that we have between our two nations," said PM Albanese while addressing the presser on Wednesday (Local Time).
" I also met with Prime Minister Modi of India, where we discussed the finalisation of the closer economic cooperation agreement between Australia and India, which we regard as being very important for expanding the economic relationship between Australia and India. I will visit India in March. We'll take a business delegation to India. And that will be an important visit and an upgrade in the relationship that we have between our two nations," said PM Albanese while addressing the presser on Wednesday (Local Time).
This announcement came on the sidelines of the 17th edition of the G20 summit.
This announcement came on the sidelines of the 17th edition of the G20 summit.
He further informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Australia next year for the Quad Leaders' meeting and then he will return to India later in the year for the G20 Summit, the statement added, ANI reported.
He further informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Australia next year for the Quad Leaders' meeting and then he will return to India later in the year for the G20 Summit, the statement added, ANI reported.
"We also spoke about the details of the Quad Leaders' meeting that will take place next year," the Australian PM added.
"We also spoke about the details of the Quad Leaders' meeting that will take place next year," the Australian PM added.
Earlier on November 1, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal held a virtual meeting with Australia's Trade and Tourism Minister HE Don Farrell. In the meeting, Goyal said that the early implementation of the India-Australia ECTA was in the best interest of both countries, as per ANI reports.
Earlier on November 1, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal held a virtual meeting with Australia's Trade and Tourism Minister HE Don Farrell. In the meeting, Goyal said that the early implementation of the India-Australia ECTA was in the best interest of both countries, as per ANI reports.
During the meeting, both delegations reviewed and appreciated the progress made in the ratification of the IndAus ECTA, which was signed on April 22, 2022.
During the meeting, both delegations reviewed and appreciated the progress made in the ratification of the IndAus ECTA, which was signed on April 22, 2022.
Recently, PM Modi met the Australian PM on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Bali and reiterated their stand for a shared and peaceful Indo-Pacific region amid Chinese assertiveness.
Recently, PM Modi met the Australian PM on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Bali and reiterated their stand for a shared and peaceful Indo-Pacific region amid Chinese assertiveness.
(With ANI inputs)
(With ANI inputs)