Australian PM Albanese makes big statement on social media ban for under 16: ‘Taking back control from big tech’

Australia, on 10 December, became the first country to ban social media for children under 16, blocking access in a move welcomed by many parents and child advocates but criticised by major technology companies and free-speech advocates.

Starting at midnight, ten of the largest platforms, including TikTok, Alphabet's YouTube and Meta's Instagram and Facebook, were ordered to block children or face fines of up to A$49.5 million ($33 million) under the new law, which is being closely watched by regulators worldwide.

Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia, has said that the landmark social media ban for children under the age of 16 in the country is now in place in Australia, making it the first country in the world to ‘give it a crack.’

Albanese highlighted the challenges faced by both parents and children due to the impact of social media, and said it was a step towards achieving peace of mind for parents and children, allowing them to experience childhood.

"Across Australia, those under 16 are starting their day a little differently- without social media. It's a big change, and we're the first country in the world to give it a crack. But it really matters," Albanese said in a broadcast message, as quoted by news agency ANI.

"Algorithms, endless feeds, and pressures no generation before has had to deal with. Today's change is about supporting you to keep your children safe online. Putting the responsibility right where it belongs- on the social media giants, not on parents", he said.

By banning social media for those under 16, the prime minister said, we're giving children a childhood and parents more peace of mind.

‘Taking back power from big tech’ In another video message, the prime minister of Australia said this was the day when Australian families are taking back power from these big tech companies and they are asserting the right of kids to be kids and for parents to have greater peace of mind.

"This is world-leading. This is Australia showing enough is enough. It is about our families taking back control," he said in the video.

According to UNICEF Australia, as of 10 December, "anyone under 16 in Australia won't be able to keep or make accounts on social media apps like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and more."

What does the law say in Australia? Australia has introduced a new law aimed at protecting young people from the negative effects of social media. Under this legislation, anyone under 16 will be barred from using social media platforms, with the rules coming into effect on 10 December.

The law introduces a mandatory minimum age of 16 for accounts on certain social media platforms, and parents cannot provide consent for under-16s to use these platforms.

While the rule does not punish young people or their families, it places the onus on social media companies to prevent under-16s from creating accounts or risk serious fines (up to about $50 million).

The decision follows the Australian Government's passage of a new law, the Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Bill 2024, on 28 November last year.

Major platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, fall under the ban, along with streaming services like Kick and Twitch. However, some popular apps — including Roblox, Pinterest and WhatsApp — are currently excluded from the restrictions.

Citing the government, UNICEF Australia highlighted that the social media ban is needed to protect the mental health and well-being of Australian children and teens from the risks posed by social media, such as cyberbullying, harmful content, and online predators, which outweigh the positives.

UNICEF Australia further noted that applications such as Messenger Kids, WhatsApp, Kids Helpline, Google Classroom and YouTube Kids are not expected to be a part of the ban.

Albanese's centre-left government proposed the landmark law, citing research showing harms to mental health from the overuse of social media among young teens, including misinformation, bullying and harmful depictions of body image.

Several countries, from Denmark to New Zealand to Malaysia, have signalled they may study or emulate Australia's model, making the country a test case for how far governments can push age-gating without stifling speech or innovation.