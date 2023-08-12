Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed his presence for the G20 Leaders’ Summit that is scheduled to be held on 9-10 September in New Delhi.

Also Read: Govt reviews preparations for G20 summit

While speaking about the G20 Leader's Summit, PM Albanese said “It is more important than ever that Australia works closely with international partners, including through multilateral economic forums like the G20, to address shared challenges and opportunities."

“Australia is invested in and committed to the Indo-Pacific to enhance growth and prosperity, stability and respect for sovereignty and lasting peace" the Australian Prime Minister added.

G20 countries make up around 85 percent of the global GDP and more than 75 percent of the global trade along with almost 2/3rd of its population. The Group of Twenty (G-20) includes countries such as Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Türkiye, the UK and the US and the European Union.

Recently, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the theme of India's G20 presidency has received widespread support. He was quoted by PTI as saying, "As you are aware the theme of our G20 Presidency in English is -- One Earth, One Family One Future. This is based on our civilisational ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' which has received widespread support and permeates many of the initiatives that India has brought onto the G20 agenda,"

Moreover, Prime Minister's principal secretary P K Mishra while speaking after the second meeting of the Coordination committee of India's G20 Presidency had said that a total of 185 G20 related meetings, including 13 at the ministerial level, have been concluded covering almost all states and union territories in the country. He added that besides the 12 outcome documents, 12 other deliverables with consensus have been adopted.As