Australian PM Anthony Albanese confirms his participation in G20 Leaders’ Summit, says ‘invested in Indo-Pacific’1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 11:08 AM IST
Australian PM Anthony Albanese to attend G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi on 9-10 September, emphasizes importance of international cooperation.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed his presence for the G20 Leaders’ Summit that is scheduled to be held on 9-10 September in New Delhi.
