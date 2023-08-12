Recently, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the theme of India's G20 presidency has received widespread support. He was quoted by PTI as saying, "As you are aware the theme of our G20 Presidency in English is -- One Earth, One Family One Future. This is based on our civilisational ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' which has received widespread support and permeates many of the initiatives that India has brought onto the G20 agenda,"