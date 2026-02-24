Australian PM Anthony Albanese briefly evacuated from his residence after security threat

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese was evacuated from his official residence in Canberra late Tuesday (February 24) following a reported security threat and returned a few hours later after authorities found nothing suspicious, according to media reports and police.

Albanese was moved from The Lodge, the prime minister’s residence in the Australian capital, after police responded to what they described as an “alleged security incident” around 6 pm (0700 GMT).

ABC News reported that the prime minister was taken to a separate location for several hours as a precaution before being allowed to return.

The Australian Federal Police said in a statement that officers conducted a thorough search of the protected establishment and “nothing suspicious was located.”

“There is no current threat to the community or public safety,” police added.

Police did not disclose further details about the nature of the alleged incident.