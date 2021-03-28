OPEN APP
New Delhi: Australian prime minister Scott Morrison on Sunday extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Holi and praised India for doing a "tremendous job" in making covid-19 vaccines that, he said, were helping the world combat the pandemic.

"Wishing our Hindu Australian community, my good friend @narendramodi and all the people who are celebrating it, a happy and colourful Holi!," Morrison said in a Twitter post. He also wrote "Holi ki shubhkamnaye" in Hindi.

In a separate video message on Twitter, Morrison noted that last year the festival was overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic. Though the shadow of the pandemic hung over the festivities this year too, people can still "look to the future with much greater estivities confidence," Morrison said.

India is doing a "tremendous job" in making vaccines that are helping the broader world, he added.

Under India’s ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative, which translates into Vaccine Friendship, India has been providing vaccines to nations across the world -- from immediate neighbours to nations in Latin America and Africa -- and is a significant source of supply to the COVAX facility.

More than 60 million doses of Made in India coronavirus vaccines have reached about 70 countries in recent weeks.

Morrison also noted India's role in Quad -- the grouping of India, the US, Japan and Australia.

On 12 March, leaders of the four Quad countries -- Prime Minister Modi, his Australian counterpart Morrison, US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga -- held their first summit under the framework of the Quadrilateral coalition with the growing global concerns over China's increasing assertiveness in the strategic Indo-Pacific region in its immediate backdrop.

Biden told leaders of the Quad coalition that a "free and open" Indo-Pacific is essential to their countries and vowed that the US was committed to working with its partners and allies in the region to achieve stability amidst Beijing's coercive actions.

In a joint statement released after the meeting, the leaders underlined their commitment to quadrilateral cooperation between their countries.

