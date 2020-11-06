Australian State records zero cases for seventh-straight day

The stringent restrictions, which shuttered hospitality and retail and included a nighttime curfew, have seen new Covid-19 infections drop from a daily peak of around 700 in early August. The economic and social impact of Melbourne’s second lockdown since the crisis began has been enormous, however. Australia’s government estimates 1,200 jobs have been lost on average a day across Victoria state, while demand for mental health services has surged by more than 30%.