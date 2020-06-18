Australia's unemployment rate rose to its highest level in two decades last month, official data showed, as hundreds-of-thousands more people lost their jobs amid coronavirus-induced shutdowns. The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported the May unemployment rate ticked up to 7.1% as employment fell by a further 227,700 in May, slightly worse than market expectations.

The last time the unemployment rate breached 7% mark was in October 2001.

The unemployment rate rose from a revised 6.4% in April and was up almost two percentage points year-on-year. The unemployment rate had hovered around 5% before February when travel bans were introduced and businesses were forced to introduce social distancing measures.

The massive blow to Australia's employment sector from COVID-19 pandemic-driven lockdowns is "devastating", Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday after data showed the jobless rate surged to a two-decade high.

"These are our dark times, but I can see that ray of light, and I'm sure Australians can see that," he told reporters in Canberra.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's economy suffered its biggest contraction in 29 years during the first three months of the year, official data showed on Thursday, with worse expected as the coronavirus pandemic's full impact emerges.

Gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 1.6% in the January-March quarter, the biggest fall since early 1991.

The contraction exceeded market expectations of about one percent, even though the quarter only covers the early stages of the coronavirus crisis.

New Zealand entered a strict seven-week lockdown on March 24.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via