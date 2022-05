“In this country, at a time like this, when we look around the world, and particularly when we see those in the Ukraine fighting for their very freedom and liberty, I think on a night like tonight we can reflect on the greatness of our democracy," Morrison said.

“I congratulate Anthony Albanese and the Labor Party and I wish him and his government all the very best," he added.

Morrison said that he would stand down as leader of the Liberal party.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese will be sworn in as prime minister after his Labor party clenched its first electoral win since 2007.

“It says a lot about our great country that a son of a single mum who was a disability pensioner, who grew up in public housing down the road in Camperdown, can stand before you tonight as Australia’s Prime Minister," Albanese said in a victory speech to loud cheers.

“Together we can end the climate wars. Together we can take advantage of the opportunity for Australia to be a renewable energy superpower," he added.

