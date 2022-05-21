Australians vote to oust conservative PM Morrison

Australians vote to oust conservative PM Morrison1 min read . 06:32 PM IST
The Labor party has promised more financial assistance and a robust social safety net as Australia grapples with the highest inflation since 2001 and soaring housing prices
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison admitted defeat in national elections Saturday after a "difficult night" for his conservative government.
“In this country, at a time like this, when we look around the world, and particularly when we see those in the Ukraine fighting for their very freedom and liberty, I think on a night like tonight we can reflect on the greatness of our democracy," Morrison said.
“I congratulate Anthony Albanese and the Labor Party and I wish him and his government all the very best," he added.
Morrison said that he would stand down as leader of the Liberal party.
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese will be sworn in as prime minister after his Labor party clenched its first electoral win since 2007.
“It says a lot about our great country that a son of a single mum who was a disability pensioner, who grew up in public housing down the road in Camperdown, can stand before you tonight as Australia’s Prime Minister," Albanese said in a victory speech to loud cheers.
“Together we can end the climate wars. Together we can take advantage of the opportunity for Australia to be a renewable energy superpower," he added.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.