Australia's central bank to get new rate-setting board under review shake up3 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 09:37 AM IST
- A review of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) released on Thursday also recommended the central bank have a dual mandate of price stability and full employment, while maintaining its flexible inflation target of 2-3%
SYDNEY: Australia's central bank will get a new specialist board to manage monetary policy that will be chaired by the governor but have independent expert members with more power over the setting of interest rates.
