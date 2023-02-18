The Indian community in Australia has strongly condemned the recent vandalism of Hindu temples in several parts of the country, calling for strict action against the perpetrators. The incidents, allegedly carried out by Khalistan supporters in January, have caused widespread concern among Indian Australians.

On February 17, a threatening call was sent to several functionaries of the Gayatri mandir in Brisbane. The caller who identified himself as 'Guruawadesh Singh' sought the support of Hindus for "Khalistan Referendum".

He also threatened the temple officials asking them to raise pro-Khalistani slogans if they wanted to celebrate Maha Shivratri peacefully.

Also Read: Ram temple vandalized in Canada with anti-India graffiti, 2nd incident this year

Reportedly, the caller in his message to temple President said "I have a message in relation to Khalistan... if you plan to celebrate Maha Shivratri .... then ask the priest to support Khalistan and raise 'Khalistan Zindabad' slogans five times during your event... now show me how you will raise this slogan,"

Many Indian-origin Australians have now come out expressing their concern regarding the incident while demanding strict action.

An Indian in Sydney while speaking to news agency ANI said "I expect the Government to take appropriate actions against this. We are Hindus and in our culture, the meaning of Hinduism is a way of life and we respect every religion,"

Also Read: WATCH: Ram Temple will be ready on 1 January 2024, says Amit Shah

Another Indian-origin person said, "Every time we hear something like this, it makes us concerned. As a Hindu or a Christian or a Muslim, we're all one and we support each other. The government has to take care of this and take action against people creating problems for a particular community,"

Last month, three temples in Australia's Victoria state were vandalized allegedly by Khalistani supporters.

On January 12, Melbourne's Swaminarayan temple was defaced with anti-India graffiti. On January 16, Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs, Victoria was vandalized in a similar manner. On January 26, International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in Melbourne's Albert Park was vandalized with “Hindustan Murdabad" graffiti on its walls.

(With inputs from agencies)