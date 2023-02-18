Australia's Indian community demands strict action against temple vandalization
Indian community in Australia has demanded strict action against the vandalization of temples in several parts of the country
The Indian community in Australia has strongly condemned the recent vandalism of Hindu temples in several parts of the country, calling for strict action against the perpetrators. The incidents, allegedly carried out by Khalistan supporters in January, have caused widespread concern among Indian Australians.
