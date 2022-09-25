Australia's naval exercise Kakadu 2022: India INS Satpura showcases its strength

INS Satpura showcases its prowess during 'Exercise Kakadu' in Australia. Navies of more than 14 countries participate in this biennial exercise hosted by Royal Australian Navy
Indigenously designed INS Satpura showcased its prowess during the ongoing multinational Exercise Kakadu-2022 in Darwin, Australia. Hosted by the Royal Australian Navy, the exercise began on 12 September and was participated by Shiwalik class stealth multi-role frigate, INS Satpura and Australia's P-81 Maritime Patrol Aircraft.
"The ship participated in various anti-submarine warfare exercises, anti-ship warfare exercises, manoeuvres and has also showcased her precise target destruction capability during gun firing exercises," a Navy official told PTI on Sunday.
The multinational Exercise Kakadu-2022 will help both nations in enhancing mutual understanding and interoperability in water. Such exercises help India in improving cooperation with friendly foreign countries.
All you need to know about INS Satpura
Indigenously designed INS Satpura is a 6000-tonne guided-missile stealth frigate.
The ship is a front-line unit of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam.
The ship is an improved version over preceding Talwar class frigates with better land attack features and increased stealth frigates.
At present, the ship is one of the longest deployments by the Indian Navy, informed the Navy officials.
Naval forces of more than 14 countries participate in the exercise Kakadu
Exercise Kakadu is a two-week-long exercise that is being conducted by the Royal Australian Navy since 1993. The exercise involves a different phase of planning and execution by the member countries. During the exercise's harbour phase, the ship's crew will engage in operational planning interactions and sports activities with participating navies. This year's theme of the exercise is ‘Partnership, Leadership, Friendship.’
The exercise is counted as one of the most important international engagement activities. Moreover, it is considered highly crucial for building relationships between participating countries.
It is also an opportunity for regional countries to enhance their partnership by engaging in several maritime activities including constabulary operations, high-end maritime warfare, etc.