Australia's naval exercise Kakadu 2022: India INS Satpura showcases its strength

All you need to know about INS Satpura

Indigenously designed INS Satpura is a 6000-tonne guided-missile stealth frigate.

The ship is a front-line unit of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam.

The ship is an improved version over preceding Talwar class frigates with better land attack features and increased stealth frigates.

At present, the ship is one of the longest deployments by the Indian Navy, informed the Navy officials.

Naval forces of more than 14 countries participate in the exercise Kakadu

Exercise Kakadu is a two-week-long exercise that is being conducted by the Royal Australian Navy since 1993. The exercise involves a different phase of planning and execution by the member countries. During the exercise's harbour phase, the ship's crew will engage in operational planning interactions and sports activities with participating navies. This year's theme of the exercise is ‘Partnership, Leadership, Friendship.’