Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to visit India

Albanese will be in India for three days, beginning with a visit to Ahmedabad on March 8. He will go on to visit Mumbai and then New Delhi
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to make his first visit to India since assuming office in May 2022.
Albanese will be in India for three days, beginning with a visit to Ahmedabad on March 8. He will go on to visit Mumbai and then New Delhi. During his time in New Delhi, PM Albanese is expected to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.
“The Prime Ministers will discuss trade and investment, renewable energy, technology, defence and security cooperation," reads a press release by the Australian Prime Minister’s Office.
This will be the first of three meetings between the two leaders this year. Prime Minister Modi will head to Australia for the Quad Leaders Summit before PM Albanese comes to New Delhi for the G20 Leaders level meeting.
“Our relationship with India is strong but it can be stronger. It is underpinned by our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which underscores a joint commitment to working together to enhance our defence, economic, and technological interests," said PM Albanese of his upcoming visit
Albanese will be accompanied by Senator Don Farrell, minister for trade and tourism, and Madeleine King MP, minister for resources and Northern Australia. The three politicians will also be accompanied by officials and a high-level business delegation.
“The business delegation will participate in the Australia-India CEO Forum in Mumbai, discussing trade and investment opportunities opened up by the recent Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement and future areas of business-to-business collaboration with their Indian counterparts," says the Australian Prime Minister’s Office.
“India and Australia share warm and friendly relations based on common values and democratic principles. The Strategic Partnership between the two countries was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in June 2020 which has been strengthened and deepened through frequent high-level exchanges and enhanced cooperation across sectors. Prime Minister Albanese’s visit is expected to provide further momentum to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," reads a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs.
