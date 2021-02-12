OPEN APP
Australia's Victoria state imposes five-day COVID-19 lockdown
People walking down a city laneway in Melbourne, state of Victoria, Australia. (FILE PHOTO REUTERS)
People walking down a city laneway in Melbourne, state of Victoria, Australia. (FILE PHOTO REUTERS)

Australia's Victoria state imposes five-day COVID-19 lockdown

1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 08:22 AM IST Reuters

Residents must stay home, except for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping or exercise and masks must be worn everywhere, Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said

Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria will be placed under a five-day lockdown until Wednesday, state Premier Daniel Andrews said on Friday, after a cluster linked to a quarantine hotel in Melbourne reached 13 cases.

"Because this is so infectious and is moving so fast, we need a circuit breaker," Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.

Residents must stay home, except for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping or exercise and masks must be worn everywhere, Andrews said.

