Australia's Victoria state imposes five-day COVID-19 lockdown

Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria will be placed under a five-day lockdown until Wednesday, state Premier Daniel Andrews said on Friday, after a cluster linked to a quarantine hotel in Melbourne reached 13 cases.

"Because this is so infectious and is moving so fast, we need a circuit breaker," Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.

Residents must stay home, except for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping or exercise and masks must be worn everywhere, Andrews said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via