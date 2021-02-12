This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Australia's Victoria state imposes five-day COVID-19 lockdown
1 min read.08:22 AM IST
Reuters
Residents must stay home, except for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping or exercise and masks must be worn everywhere, Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said
Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria will be placed under a five-day lockdown until Wednesday, state Premier Daniel Andrews said on Friday, after a cluster linked to a quarantine hotel in Melbourne reached 13 cases.
"Because this is so infectious and is moving so fast, we need a circuit breaker," Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.