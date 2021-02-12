Australia's Victoria state imposes five-day COVID-19 lockdown

Residents must stay home, except for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping or exercise and masks must be worn everywhere, Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said

Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria will be placed under a five-day lockdown until Wednesday, state Premier Daniel Andrews said on Friday, after a cluster linked to a quarantine hotel in Melbourne reached 13 cases.

Residents must stay home, except for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping or exercise and masks must be worn everywhere, Andrews said.

