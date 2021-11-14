Austria is putting people unvaccinated against Covid-19 under lockdown from Monday as coronavirus cases spike to record levels, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced.

It’s the most drastic move yet by a Western European country to tamp down the latest wave of the coronavirus.

Austria needs to raise its “shamefully low vaccination rate," one of the lowest in Western Europe, said Schallenberg, speaking in Berlin.

Under the new measures, “private dwelling areas can only be left in exceptional cases," Schallenberg said. “We are not taking this step lightly. But unfortunately it’s necessary."

People without proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid are expected be able to leave for such things as work, grocery shopping, medical treatment and certain exercise.

Schallenberg and other officials spoke after a crisis summit Sunday morning with provincial governors aimed at finding ways to turn around Austria’s sharply rising infections, which are increasingly straining medical facilities.

Austria’s 7-day average of Covid cases has more than doubled this month to more than 10,000, and its recent rate of infection is among the highest in the world. A record 13,152 cases were reported on Saturday.

Only about 65% of Austrians are fully vaccinated. Hospitalizations have climbed, including admissions to intensive care, and deaths are averaging the highest levels since March, before vaccines were widely available.

“We see ourselves as forced to take this drastic, this serious step to reduce to a minimum contact between vaccinated, protected people in our society and the unvaccinated and unprotected," Schallenberg said.

“These measures will be very closely monitored and very firm sanctions will be applied."

On Thursday, Austria’s leader rejected lockdown measures for vaccinated people: “I don’t see that two thirds should lose their freedom because one third is hesitating."

“We don’t live in a police state and are not able -- and nor do we want -- to control every street corner," Schallenberg said.

People without proof of vaccination or recovery are currently excluded from many activities in Austria, including concerts, restaurants and bars.

For the vaccinated, life is proceeding fairly normally, although masks are required in indoor spaces like subways and shops, and social distancing is encouraged.

