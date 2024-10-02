Austria polls: President Alexander Van der Bellen starts talks over govt formation. Here is who is likely to form govt?

Austria President Alexander Van der Bellen will start discussions with leaders of the largest parties about government formation. He will first host Herbert Kickl, the head of the far-right Freedom Party, which won the most votes at Sunday’s elections

Bloomberg
Published2 Oct 2024, 09:00 PM IST
Austria polls: President Alexander Van der Bellen starts talks over govt formation. Here is who is likely to form govt?
Austria polls: President Alexander Van der Bellen starts talks over govt formation. Here is who is likely to form govt?(AFP)

Austria’s president will start discussions with leaders of the largest parties about forming a government on Friday.

Alexander Van der Bellen will first host Herbert Kickl, the head of the far-right Freedom Party, which won the most votes at Sunday’s elections, his office said in a statement Wednesday. He will meet incumbent Chancellor Karl Nehammer of the conservatives and social-democrat chief Andreas Babler on Monday.

Also Read | Austria: Far right wins general election, boosting European rightwing surge

The president has said he will keep an open approach to the talks, and parties will need to show they can secure a parliamentary majority before he invites any of them into office.

Also Read | PM Modi in Austria: India takes pride in being seen as ‘Vishwa Bandhu’

All competitors have vowed not to form a government with Kickl’s involvement, bringing momentum toward a centrist coalition.

A combination of Austria’s two main traditional parties used to be the country’s default arrangement, making up more than half of its governments since World War II. Coalition negotiations have traditionally taken months, not weeks, so the talks could stretch into next year.

 

Also Read | Taylor Swift scraps Austria concerts after terror attack threat

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Oct 2024, 09:00 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldAustria polls: President Alexander Van der Bellen starts talks over govt formation. Here is who is likely to form govt?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.95
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.39%)

    Tata Steel share price

    167.00
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.86%)

    Tata Power share price

    481.00
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.7 (-0.35%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    140.05
    03:55 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    2.4 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,080.30
    03:52 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    182.75 (9.63%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,729.65
    03:57 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    113.65 (7.03%)

    Welspun Living share price

    175.00
    03:50 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    11.25 (6.87%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    224.15
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    13.75 (6.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,915.00-330.00
      Chennai
      76,921.00-330.00
      Delhi
      77,073.00-330.00
      Kolkata
      76,925.00-330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.