Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Austria polls: President Alexander Van der Bellen starts talks over govt formation. Here is who is likely to form govt?

Austria polls: President Alexander Van der Bellen starts talks over govt formation. Here is who is likely to form govt?

Bloomberg

Austria President Alexander Van der Bellen will start discussions with leaders of the largest parties about government formation. He will first host Herbert Kickl, the head of the far-right Freedom Party, which won the most votes at Sunday’s elections

Austria polls: President Alexander Van der Bellen starts talks over govt formation. Here is who is likely to form govt?

Austria’s president will start discussions with leaders of the largest parties about forming a government on Friday.

Alexander Van der Bellen will first host Herbert Kickl, the head of the far-right Freedom Party, which won the most votes at Sunday’s elections, his office said in a statement Wednesday. He will meet incumbent Chancellor Karl Nehammer of the conservatives and social-democrat chief Andreas Babler on Monday.

The president has said he will keep an open approach to the talks, and parties will need to show they can secure a parliamentary majority before he invites any of them into office.

All competitors have vowed not to form a government with Kickl’s involvement, bringing momentum toward a centrist coalition.

A combination of Austria’s two main traditional parties used to be the country’s default arrangement, making up more than half of its governments since World War II. Coalition negotiations have traditionally taken months, not weeks, so the talks could stretch into next year.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.