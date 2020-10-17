Austrian foreign minister Alexander Schallenberg tests positive for Covid-19

Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, his ministry said Saturday, as the country posted a new daily record for infections.

Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, his ministry said Saturday, as the country posted a new daily record for infections.

Schallenberg could have contracted coronavirus during a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday, a foreign ministry spokeswoman told the APA news agency.

Schallenberg could have contracted coronavirus during a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday, a foreign ministry spokeswoman told the APA news agency. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

"He has not presented any symptoms so far," he said.

The minister has cancelled a trip planned for the coming days to Britain, Denmark, Greece and Cyprus.

All members of the conservative government of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz will be tested as a precaution on Saturday.

Austria reported a new high of 2,300 cases on Saturday.

With a population of 8.8 million, Austria has also recorded 882 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Schallenberg is just the latest in a string of politicians to contract the disease, including US President Donald Trump, Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.