Austrian foreign minister Alexander Schallenberg to serve as interim leader amid effort to form coalition govt

Livemint

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg will be the interim head of Austria as coalition government talks continue. Outgoing Chancellor Karl Nehammer resigned after failing to form a coalition without the Freedom Party and will officially step down on Friday.

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg will serve as the interim head of Austria amid efforts to form a coalition government. Outgoing Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced his resignation over the weekend after his efforts to put together a coalition without the Freedom Party collapsed. Nehammer plans to step down on Friday.

