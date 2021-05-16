Former Apple engineer accuses company of defamatory statements over dismissal

Apple said Wednesday it had parted ways with Antonio García Martínez, who had been hired about a month ago to work on ad platforms. His departure followed complaints by some workers at Apple about sexist and misogynistic passages in a memoir Mr. García Martínez wrote about his time at Facebook.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in