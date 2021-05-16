Former Apple engineer accuses company of defamatory statements over dismissal
- Author of controversial ‘Chaos Monkeys’ says tech giant was aware of his book’s contents before hiring him
The prominent advertising-technology engineer let go by Apple Inc. this week amid an uproar over sexist passages in his memoir fired back at the tech giant, calling the company’s statements around his dismissal “defamatory and categorically false."
Apple said Wednesday it had parted ways with Antonio García Martínez, who had been hired about a month ago to work on ad platforms. His departure followed complaints by some workers at Apple about sexist and misogynistic passages in a memoir Mr. García Martínez wrote about his time at Facebook.
